Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
58.73
Shares
50M
Outstanding
AEON DELIGHT Co Ltd is a Japanese provider of facility management services. The company organises operations into seven segments: facilities management, cleaning services, security services, construction work, materials/supply sourcing services, vending machine services, and support services. Each segment contributes approximately equal portions of consolidated revenue. Most revenue is derived domestically. The company operates in Japan, China, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

AEON DELIGHT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AEON DELIGHT (ANDGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AEON DELIGHT (OTCGM: ANDGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AEON DELIGHT's (ANDGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AEON DELIGHT.

Q

What is the target price for AEON DELIGHT (ANDGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AEON DELIGHT

Q

Current Stock Price for AEON DELIGHT (ANDGF)?

A

The stock price for AEON DELIGHT (OTCGM: ANDGF) is $30.24 last updated Tue Jul 21 2020 16:05:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AEON DELIGHT (ANDGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AEON DELIGHT.

Q

When is AEON DELIGHT (OTCGM:ANDGF) reporting earnings?

A

AEON DELIGHT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AEON DELIGHT (ANDGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AEON DELIGHT.

Q

What sector and industry does AEON DELIGHT (ANDGF) operate in?

A

AEON DELIGHT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.