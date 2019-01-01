QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/24.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
29.74 - 42.97
Mkt Cap
42.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.65
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals. In addition, the company operates more stores under the Circle K banner in other countries such as China, Egypt, and Malaysia. Its operation is geographically divided into U.S., Europe, and Canada. Revenue from external customers fall mainly into three categories: merchandise and services, road transportation fuel, and other.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alimentation Couche-Tard Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTC: ANCUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alimentation Couche-Tard's (ANCUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Q

What is the target price for Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alimentation Couche-Tard

Q

Current Stock Price for Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCUF)?

A

The stock price for Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTC: ANCUF) is $40 last updated Thu Dec 09 2021 20:58:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCUF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTC:ANCUF) reporting earnings?

A

Alimentation Couche-Tard does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Q

What sector and industry does Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCUF) operate in?

A

Alimentation Couche-Tard is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.