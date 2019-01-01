QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
American Consumers Inc operates supermarkets within a compact geographical area that comprises Northwest Georgia, Northeast Alabama, and Southeast Tennessee.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Consumers Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Consumers (ANCSQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Consumers (OTCEM: ANCSQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Consumers's (ANCSQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Consumers.

Q

What is the target price for American Consumers (ANCSQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Consumers

Q

Current Stock Price for American Consumers (ANCSQ)?

A

The stock price for American Consumers (OTCEM: ANCSQ) is $0.02 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 13:42:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Consumers (ANCSQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Consumers.

Q

When is American Consumers (OTCEM:ANCSQ) reporting earnings?

A

American Consumers does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Consumers (ANCSQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Consumers.

Q

What sector and industry does American Consumers (ANCSQ) operate in?

A

American Consumers is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.