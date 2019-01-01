QQQ
Range
0.91 - 0.91
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/109.1K
Div / Yield
0.02/2.17%
52 Wk
0.6 - 1.15
Mkt Cap
58.9B
Payout Ratio
36.59
Open
0.91
P/E
16.99
EPS
2.09
Shares
64.5B
Outstanding
America Movil is the largest telecom carrier in Latin America, serving about 280 million wireless customers across the region. It also provides fixed-line phone, Internet access, and television services in most of the countries it serves. Mexico is the firm's largest market, providing about 40% of service revenue. Movil dominates the Mexican wireless market with about 63% customer share and also serves about half of fixed-line Internet access customers in the country. Brazil, its second most important market, provides about 30% of service revenue. Movil sold its low-margin wireless resale business in the U.S. to Verizon in 2021 and now owns a 1.4% stake in the U.S. telecom giant. The firm also holds a 51% stake in Telekom Austria and a 20% stake in Dutch carrier KPN.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

America Movil Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy America Movil (AMXVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of America Movil (OTCPK: AMXVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are America Movil's (AMXVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for America Movil.

Q

What is the target price for America Movil (AMXVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for America Movil

Q

Current Stock Price for America Movil (AMXVF)?

A

The stock price for America Movil (OTCPK: AMXVF) is $0.913 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:18:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does America Movil (AMXVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for America Movil.

Q

When is America Movil (OTCPK:AMXVF) reporting earnings?

A

America Movil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is America Movil (AMXVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for America Movil.

Q

What sector and industry does America Movil (AMXVF) operate in?

A

America Movil is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.