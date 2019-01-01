QQQ
Range
0.12 - 0.13
Vol / Avg.
17.7K/94.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.5
Mkt Cap
53.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.13
P/E
-
Shares
430.4M
Outstanding
Australian Mines Ltd is a resource company. It is engaged in the exploration of battery metals. The company is developing cobalt-scandium-nickel projects in Australia. Its projects include the Sconi project, Flemington project, Thackaringa Cobalt project, and Bell Creek Nickel- cobalt Project.

Australian Mines Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Australian Mines (AMSLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Australian Mines (OTCPK: AMSLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Australian Mines's (AMSLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Australian Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Australian Mines (AMSLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Australian Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for Australian Mines (AMSLF)?

A

The stock price for Australian Mines (OTCPK: AMSLF) is $0.124 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Australian Mines (AMSLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Australian Mines.

Q

When is Australian Mines (OTCPK:AMSLF) reporting earnings?

A

Australian Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Australian Mines (AMSLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Australian Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Australian Mines (AMSLF) operate in?

A

Australian Mines is in the sector and industry.