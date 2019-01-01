QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Metals & Mining
ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd is a South Africa-based steel producing company. The company's operating segments include Flat steel products, Long steel products, Coke and Chemicals. It generates the majority of total revenue from the Flat steel products segment. The product range consists of hot rolled coil, plate, coiled rounds, flats, reinforced bar, rounds, billets and channels, and commercial coke among others.

ArcelorMittal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ArcelorMittal (AMSIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ArcelorMittal (OTCPK: AMSIY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ArcelorMittal's (AMSIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ArcelorMittal.

Q

What is the target price for ArcelorMittal (AMSIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ArcelorMittal

Q

Current Stock Price for ArcelorMittal (AMSIY)?

A

The stock price for ArcelorMittal (OTCPK: AMSIY) is $0.6057 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 16:00:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ArcelorMittal (AMSIY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2011 to stockholders of record on August 31, 2011.

Q

When is ArcelorMittal (OTCPK:AMSIY) reporting earnings?

A

ArcelorMittal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ArcelorMittal (AMSIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ArcelorMittal.

Q

What sector and industry does ArcelorMittal (AMSIY) operate in?

A

ArcelorMittal is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.