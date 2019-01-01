QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
American Seniors Association Holding Group Inc is a national for-profit membership services organization which provides information and discounts to senior citizens. It offers discounted roadside assistant programs, ASA travel services, credit cards. It also provides a broad spectrum of member benefits including insurance, travel, and other related discounts.

AMSA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AMSA (AMSA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AMSA (OTCPK: AMSA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AMSA's (AMSA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AMSA.

Q

What is the target price for AMSA (AMSA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AMSA

Q

Current Stock Price for AMSA (AMSA)?

A

The stock price for AMSA (OTCPK: AMSA) is $0.056 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:25:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AMSA (AMSA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AMSA.

Q

When is AMSA (OTCPK:AMSA) reporting earnings?

A

AMSA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AMSA (AMSA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AMSA.

Q

What sector and industry does AMSA (AMSA) operate in?

A

AMSA is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.