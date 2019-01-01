QQQ
Range
0.25 - 0.28
Vol / Avg.
256.4K/344K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.52
Mkt Cap
97.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.28
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
350.4M
Outstanding
Arena Minerals Inc is a lithium and copper exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties located in South America. Its projects include Atacama Copper Property in Chile and other projects in Argentina.

Analyst Ratings

Arena Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arena Minerals (AMRZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arena Minerals (OTCQB: AMRZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Arena Minerals's (AMRZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arena Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Arena Minerals (AMRZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arena Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Arena Minerals (AMRZF)?

A

The stock price for Arena Minerals (OTCQB: AMRZF) is $0.2789 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arena Minerals (AMRZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arena Minerals.

Q

When is Arena Minerals (OTCQB:AMRZF) reporting earnings?

A

Arena Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arena Minerals (AMRZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arena Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Arena Minerals (AMRZF) operate in?

A

Arena Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.