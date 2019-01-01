QQQ
American Metals Recovery and Recycling Inc is a shell company.

American Metals Recovery Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Metals Recovery (AMRR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Metals Recovery (OTCPK: AMRR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are American Metals Recovery's (AMRR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Metals Recovery.

Q

What is the target price for American Metals Recovery (AMRR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Metals Recovery

Q

Current Stock Price for American Metals Recovery (AMRR)?

A

The stock price for American Metals Recovery (OTCPK: AMRR) is $3.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:40:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Metals Recovery (AMRR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Metals Recovery.

Q

When is American Metals Recovery (OTCPK:AMRR) reporting earnings?

A

American Metals Recovery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Metals Recovery (AMRR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Metals Recovery.

Q

What sector and industry does American Metals Recovery (AMRR) operate in?

A

American Metals Recovery is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.