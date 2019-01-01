AmorePacific Corp is a Korean beauty, household, and healthcare goods producer. The product categories are moisturizer, eye care, serum and ampoule, cushion and coverage, cleanser, toner and fluid, masque, sun care, and special care. Its most well-known brands are AmorePacific, Sulwhasoo, Laneige, and Etude House. Most of the firm's revenue is generated in Korea, followed by China, Europe, and North America. The company has research centers not only in Korea, but also internationally in countries such as France, Japan, and China.