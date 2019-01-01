QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Amaero International Ltd is an Australian based company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of format complex components in metal with laser-based additive manufacturing processes. The firm uses 3D printers to make components out of various metal alloys for its clients, mainly in the Aviation; Defence; Space sectors, and Tool and Die industries. It generates its revenue in the form of research and development, design and prototyping, and 3D printing equipment and consumables among others.

Amaero International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amaero International (AMROF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amaero International (OTCPK: AMROF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amaero International's (AMROF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amaero International.

Q

What is the target price for Amaero International (AMROF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amaero International

Q

Current Stock Price for Amaero International (AMROF)?

A

The stock price for Amaero International (OTCPK: AMROF) is $0.4 last updated Tue Aug 24 2021 13:30:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amaero International (AMROF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amaero International.

Q

When is Amaero International (OTCPK:AMROF) reporting earnings?

A

Amaero International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amaero International (AMROF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amaero International.

Q

What sector and industry does Amaero International (AMROF) operate in?

A

Amaero International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.