Amaero International Ltd is an Australian based company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of format complex components in metal with laser-based additive manufacturing processes. The firm uses 3D printers to make components out of various metal alloys for its clients, mainly in the Aviation; Defence; Space sectors, and Tool and Die industries. It generates its revenue in the form of research and development, design and prototyping, and 3D printing equipment and consumables among others.