There is no Press for this Ticker
Ambrian PLC operates through its subsidiaries and is engaged in sourcing and marketing of physical metals and minerals and production and sale of cement and concrete based products. The company's operations are divided into two segments: Physical metals and mineral trading and Cement operations. The trading segment generates the majority of revenue for the company.

Ambrian Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ambrian (AMNZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ambrian (OTCEM: AMNZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ambrian's (AMNZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ambrian.

Q

What is the target price for Ambrian (AMNZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ambrian

Q

Current Stock Price for Ambrian (AMNZF)?

A

The stock price for Ambrian (OTCEM: AMNZF) is $0.03 last updated Thu Dec 09 2021 17:55:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ambrian (AMNZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ambrian.

Q

When is Ambrian (OTCEM:AMNZF) reporting earnings?

A

Ambrian does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ambrian (AMNZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ambrian.

Q

What sector and industry does Ambrian (AMNZF) operate in?

A

Ambrian is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.