QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corp is an investment holding company. The company is principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of cement, concrete and related products. Its products include cement, clinker, ready-mix concrete, and blast-furnace slag powder. The company operates through the Cement and Concrete business segments.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Asia Cement (China) Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Asia Cement (China) Hldgs (AMNTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asia Cement (China) Hldgs (OTCPK: AMNTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Asia Cement (China) Hldgs's (AMNTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Asia Cement (China) Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Asia Cement (China) Hldgs (AMNTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Asia Cement (China) Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Asia Cement (China) Hldgs (AMNTF)?

A

The stock price for Asia Cement (China) Hldgs (OTCPK: AMNTF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Asia Cement (China) Hldgs (AMNTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Asia Cement (China) Hldgs.

Q

When is Asia Cement (China) Hldgs (OTCPK:AMNTF) reporting earnings?

A

Asia Cement (China) Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Asia Cement (China) Hldgs (AMNTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asia Cement (China) Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Asia Cement (China) Hldgs (AMNTF) operate in?

A

Asia Cement (China) Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.