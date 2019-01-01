QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
African Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. It is engaged in the development, design, construction, and operation of iron ore deposit at Tonkolili, Sierra Leone, and its related rail and port infrastructure. In addition, it is also involved in the marketing and sale of the iron ore produced from this project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

African Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy African Minerals (AMLZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of African Minerals (OTCEM: AMLZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are African Minerals's (AMLZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for African Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for African Minerals (AMLZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for African Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for African Minerals (AMLZF)?

A

The stock price for African Minerals (OTCEM: AMLZF) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 18:46:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does African Minerals (AMLZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for African Minerals.

Q

When is African Minerals (OTCEM:AMLZF) reporting earnings?

A

African Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is African Minerals (AMLZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for African Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does African Minerals (AMLZF) operate in?

A

African Minerals is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.