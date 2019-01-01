QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
At its roots, AMP is a wealth manager, providing financial advice via Australia's second- largest network of aligned financial advisers. It has a vertically integrated business model: AMP advisers can invest client funds into superfunds and non-super investments manufactured by AMP through the firm's own platforms, though advisers are free to recommend non-AMP products and third party platforms to their clients. The firm also has a small wealth presence in New Zealand with about 53 advisers. In addition, AMP has an investment management business, servicing both AMP's adviser clients and external investors (such as institutional clients); and a retail banking business focused on deposit taking and residential mortgages.

AMP Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AMP (AMLYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AMP (OTCPK: AMLYY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AMP's (AMLYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AMP.

Q

What is the target price for AMP (AMLYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AMP

Q

Current Stock Price for AMP (AMLYY)?

A

The stock price for AMP (OTCPK: AMLYY) is $2.73 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:47:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AMP (AMLYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 17, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 3, 2015.

Q

When is AMP (OTCPK:AMLYY) reporting earnings?

A

AMP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AMP (AMLYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AMP.

Q

What sector and industry does AMP (AMLYY) operate in?

A

AMP is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.