AEON Mall Co Ltd is a mall and shopping center real estate company in Japan. The company's operations can be divided into three core businesses: development of large-scale shopping malls, tenant leasing, and operation/management of shopping malls. These businesses design, develop, construct, and operate large-scale shopping malls. The company also offers leasing services and develops and revitalizes shopping malls and local commercial facilities. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated from its domestic mall business.