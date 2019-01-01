QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.46/3.14%
52 Wk
13.88 - 15.5
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
53.36
Open
-
P/E
19.72
EPS
15.92
Shares
227.5M
Outstanding
AEON Mall Co Ltd is a mall and shopping center real estate company in Japan. The company's operations can be divided into three core businesses: development of large-scale shopping malls, tenant leasing, and operation/management of shopping malls. These businesses design, develop, construct, and operate large-scale shopping malls. The company also offers leasing services and develops and revitalizes shopping malls and local commercial facilities. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated from its domestic mall business.

AEON Mall Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AEON Mall (AMLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AEON Mall (OTCPK: AMLLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AEON Mall's (AMLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AEON Mall.

Q

What is the target price for AEON Mall (AMLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AEON Mall

Q

Current Stock Price for AEON Mall (AMLLF)?

A

The stock price for AEON Mall (OTCPK: AMLLF) is $14.41 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 15:55:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AEON Mall (AMLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AEON Mall.

Q

When is AEON Mall (OTCPK:AMLLF) reporting earnings?

A

AEON Mall does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AEON Mall (AMLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AEON Mall.

Q

What sector and industry does AEON Mall (AMLLF) operate in?

A

AEON Mall is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.