Abra Mining & Industrial Corp is a Philippines-based mineral exploration company. The principal business activities of the company are exploration, development, exploitation, manufacture and sale of cement and metal concentrate, building materials, and other minerals. In addition, it is also involved in the processing and manufacture of non-metals for industrial and commercial purposes. The firm's projects include Capcapo Copper-Gold, Bucay Iron Sand, Baticang Limestone, Patok Gold- Copper, and SanVig iron sand project.