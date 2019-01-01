QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
19.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
199.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Abra Mining & Industrial Corp is a Philippines-based mineral exploration company. The principal business activities of the company are exploration, development, exploitation, manufacture and sale of cement and metal concentrate, building materials, and other minerals. In addition, it is also involved in the processing and manufacture of non-metals for industrial and commercial purposes. The firm's projects include Capcapo Copper-Gold, Bucay Iron Sand, Baticang Limestone, Patok Gold- Copper, and SanVig iron sand project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Abra Mining & Industrial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Abra Mining & Industrial (AMIUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Abra Mining & Industrial (OTCEM: AMIUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Abra Mining & Industrial's (AMIUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Abra Mining & Industrial.

Q

What is the target price for Abra Mining & Industrial (AMIUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Abra Mining & Industrial

Q

Current Stock Price for Abra Mining & Industrial (AMIUF)?

A

The stock price for Abra Mining & Industrial (OTCEM: AMIUF) is $0.0001 last updated Thu May 09 2019 14:18:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Abra Mining & Industrial (AMIUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Abra Mining & Industrial.

Q

When is Abra Mining & Industrial (OTCEM:AMIUF) reporting earnings?

A

Abra Mining & Industrial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Abra Mining & Industrial (AMIUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Abra Mining & Industrial.

Q

What sector and industry does Abra Mining & Industrial (AMIUF) operate in?

A

Abra Mining & Industrial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.