American Intl Hldgs
(OTCQB:AMIHD)
0.51
At close: May 13

American Intl Hldgs (OTC:AMIHD), Quotes and News Summary

American Intl Hldgs (OTC: AMIHD)

There is no Press for this Ticker
American International Holdings Corp is a diversified holding company. The firm is engaged in acquiring, managing and operating health, wellness and medical spa/treatment facilities across the United States and abroad.
American Intl Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy American Intl Hldgs (AMIHD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of American Intl Hldgs (OTCQB: AMIHD) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are American Intl Hldgs's (AMIHD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for American Intl Hldgs.

Q
What is the target price for American Intl Hldgs (AMIHD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for American Intl Hldgs

Q
Current Stock Price for American Intl Hldgs (AMIHD)?
A

The stock price for American Intl Hldgs (OTCQB: AMIHD) is $0.51 last updated May 13, 2022, 6:52 PM UTC.

Q
Does American Intl Hldgs (AMIHD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Intl Hldgs.

Q
When is American Intl Hldgs (OTCQB:AMIHD) reporting earnings?
A

American Intl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is American Intl Hldgs (AMIHD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for American Intl Hldgs.

Q
What sector and industry does American Intl Hldgs (AMIHD) operate in?
A

American Intl Hldgs is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Personal Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.