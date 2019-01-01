QQQ
Range
4.55 - 5.16
Vol / Avg.
77.9K/29.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.72 - 5.32
Mkt Cap
257.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.8
P/E
304.37
EPS
0.06
Shares
50.3M
Outstanding
Verde AgriTech PLC promotes sustainable and profitable agriculture through the development of its Cerrado Verde Project, from which the company produces solutions for crop nutrition, crop protection, soil improvement, and increased sustainability. The multi-nutrient potassium fertilizer marketed in Brazil under the brand K Forte and internationally as Super Greensand is one of Verde's sustainable products from which the nature-driven technology company helps to improve the soil microbiome.

Verde AgriTech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Verde AgriTech (AMHPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Verde AgriTech (OTCQB: AMHPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Verde AgriTech's (AMHPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Verde AgriTech.

Q

What is the target price for Verde AgriTech (AMHPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Verde AgriTech

Q

Current Stock Price for Verde AgriTech (AMHPF)?

A

The stock price for Verde AgriTech (OTCQB: AMHPF) is $5.12902 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:55:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Verde AgriTech (AMHPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Verde AgriTech.

Q

When is Verde AgriTech (OTCQB:AMHPF) reporting earnings?

A

Verde AgriTech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Verde AgriTech (AMHPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Verde AgriTech.

Q

What sector and industry does Verde AgriTech (AMHPF) operate in?

A

Verde AgriTech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.