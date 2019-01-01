American Hemp Ventures Inc is engaged in growing and marketing of various Hemp products, principally its strain of feminized hemp seeds. Currently, it operates two primary business streams; the Growing and Cultivation of Hemp for its own account using a proprietary seed type, and the Consulting division which provides a turnkey service to farmers and investors wishing to grow Hemp on their own land. The company's operations are focused on sales of hemp seed, hemp biomass, and CBD distillate, as well as providing consulting services and generating royalties from consulting clients.