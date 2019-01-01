QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
American Hemp Ventures Inc is engaged in growing and marketing of various Hemp products, principally its strain of feminized hemp seeds. Currently, it operates two primary business streams; the Growing and Cultivation of Hemp for its own account using a proprietary seed type, and the Consulting division which provides a turnkey service to farmers and investors wishing to grow Hemp on their own land. The company's operations are focused on sales of hemp seed, hemp biomass, and CBD distillate, as well as providing consulting services and generating royalties from consulting clients.

American Hemp Ventures Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Hemp Ventures (AMHV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Hemp Ventures (OTCPK: AMHV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are American Hemp Ventures's (AMHV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Hemp Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for American Hemp Ventures (AMHV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Hemp Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for American Hemp Ventures (AMHV)?

A

The stock price for American Hemp Ventures (OTCPK: AMHV) is $1 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 19:02:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Hemp Ventures (AMHV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Hemp Ventures.

Q

When is American Hemp Ventures (OTCPK:AMHV) reporting earnings?

A

American Hemp Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Hemp Ventures (AMHV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Hemp Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does American Hemp Ventures (AMHV) operate in?

A

American Hemp Ventures is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.