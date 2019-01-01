QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.23 - 8.73
Mkt Cap
494.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-29.55
Shares
153.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
AnGes Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company's development projects include - HGF plasmid, NFkB decoy oligonucleotide, and Therapeutic vaccine.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AnGes Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AnGes (AMGXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AnGes (OTCPK: AMGXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AnGes's (AMGXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AnGes.

Q

What is the target price for AnGes (AMGXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AnGes

Q

Current Stock Price for AnGes (AMGXF)?

A

The stock price for AnGes (OTCPK: AMGXF) is $3.231 last updated Mon Dec 13 2021 19:30:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AnGes (AMGXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AnGes.

Q

When is AnGes (OTCPK:AMGXF) reporting earnings?

A

AnGes does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AnGes (AMGXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AnGes.

Q

What sector and industry does AnGes (AMGXF) operate in?

A

AnGes is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.