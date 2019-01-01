|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Amasten Fastighets (OTCGM: AMFAF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Amasten Fastighets.
There is no analysis for Amasten Fastighets
The stock price for Amasten Fastighets (OTCGM: AMFAF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Amasten Fastighets.
Amasten Fastighets does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Amasten Fastighets.
Amasten Fastighets is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.