QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
751.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Amasten Fastighets AB is a Sweden based real estate company, owning residential properties as well as premises & offices. Its portfolio is in Helsingborg, Finspang, Strangnas and in smaller towns in Skane, Blekinge, Sundsvall and the Western Malardalen region. Its segments are defined on the basis of geographical regions North, Central, and South. The South Region consists of properties in locations including Skåne and Blekinge. The Central Region comprises the holdings in Finspång, Järna, Karlskoga, Sala, Skinnskatteberg, and Strängnäs. The North Region comprises the holdings in Sollefteå, Härnösand, Timrå, and Falun. The maximum revenue is generated from the central region.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Amasten Fastighets Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amasten Fastighets (AMFAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amasten Fastighets (OTCGM: AMFAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amasten Fastighets's (AMFAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amasten Fastighets.

Q

What is the target price for Amasten Fastighets (AMFAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amasten Fastighets

Q

Current Stock Price for Amasten Fastighets (AMFAF)?

A

The stock price for Amasten Fastighets (OTCGM: AMFAF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amasten Fastighets (AMFAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amasten Fastighets.

Q

When is Amasten Fastighets (OTCGM:AMFAF) reporting earnings?

A

Amasten Fastighets does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amasten Fastighets (AMFAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amasten Fastighets.

Q

What sector and industry does Amasten Fastighets (AMFAF) operate in?

A

Amasten Fastighets is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.