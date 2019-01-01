Amasten Fastighets AB is a Sweden based real estate company, owning residential properties as well as premises & offices. Its portfolio is in Helsingborg, Finspang, Strangnas and in smaller towns in Skane, Blekinge, Sundsvall and the Western Malardalen region. Its segments are defined on the basis of geographical regions North, Central, and South. The South Region consists of properties in locations including Skåne and Blekinge. The Central Region comprises the holdings in Finspång, Järna, Karlskoga, Sala, Skinnskatteberg, and Strängnäs. The North Region comprises the holdings in Sollefteå, Härnösand, Timrå, and Falun. The maximum revenue is generated from the central region.