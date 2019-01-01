QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9K
Div / Yield
0.39/4.26%
52 Wk
9.06 - 10.94
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
44.44
Open
-
P/E
14.42
EPS
20.23
Shares
347.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
AMADA Co Ltd manufactures and sells metalworking machinery and tools for customers in many business areas. Its heavy equipment fabricates, cuts, and welds different metals for customized and standard solutions. In addition, the company offers stamping press machines, multiprocess centers, and grinding machines to develop various tools.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AMADA Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AMADA Co (AMDWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AMADA Co (OTCPK: AMDWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AMADA Co's (AMDWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AMADA Co.

Q

What is the target price for AMADA Co (AMDWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AMADA Co

Q

Current Stock Price for AMADA Co (AMDWF)?

A

The stock price for AMADA Co (OTCPK: AMDWF) is $9.06 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:04:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AMADA Co (AMDWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AMADA Co.

Q

When is AMADA Co (OTCPK:AMDWF) reporting earnings?

A

AMADA Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AMADA Co (AMDWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AMADA Co.

Q

What sector and industry does AMADA Co (AMDWF) operate in?

A

AMADA Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.