There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
SINTX Technologies Inc is a commercial biomaterial company engaged in using its silicon nitride technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell a range of medical devices. The company derives product revenue primarily from the manufacture and sale of spinal fusion products used in the treatment of spine disorders. It produces silicon nitride for use in commercial products and product candidates in the forms of Solid Silicon Nitride, Porous Silicon Nitride, and Silicon Nitride Powder, among others. It is also engaged in developing wear-and corrosion-resistant implant components for hip and knee arthroplasty.

SINTX Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy SINTX Technologies (AMDDW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SINTX Technologies (OTC: AMDDW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SINTX Technologies's (AMDDW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SINTX Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for SINTX Technologies (AMDDW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SINTX Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for SINTX Technologies (AMDDW)?

A

The stock price for SINTX Technologies (OTC: AMDDW) is $0.014 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:05:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SINTX Technologies (AMDDW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SINTX Technologies.

Q

When is SINTX Technologies (OTC:AMDDW) reporting earnings?

A

SINTX Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SINTX Technologies (AMDDW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SINTX Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does SINTX Technologies (AMDDW) operate in?

A

SINTX Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTC.