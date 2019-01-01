QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
ACS Global Inc is in the business of collecting, processing and long term storage of adult stem cells allowing individuals to privately preserve its cells for potential future use in cell therapy. The firm's products include Tissue Harvesting System, Stem Cells Medias, and Stem Cell Lines among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ACS Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ACS Global (AMCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ACS Global (OTCPK: AMCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ACS Global's (AMCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ACS Global.

Q

What is the target price for ACS Global (AMCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ACS Global

Q

Current Stock Price for ACS Global (AMCY)?

A

The stock price for ACS Global (OTCPK: AMCY) is $1.75 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 16:54:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ACS Global (AMCY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ACS Global.

Q

When is ACS Global (OTCPK:AMCY) reporting earnings?

A

ACS Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ACS Global (AMCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ACS Global.

Q

What sector and industry does ACS Global (AMCY) operate in?

A

ACS Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.