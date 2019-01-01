Ambuja Cements Ltd manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and cement-related products to the building and construction industries. The company's portfolio of products includes Portland Pozolona cement and ordinary Portland cement. The vast majority of the firm's revenue is generated in India. Ambuja Cements has operations throughout India and uses a network of ports, bulk cement terminals, captive ships, and railroads to transport its products to both warehouses and directly to customers. The company also has a technical services team that partners with customers to teach concrete mixing and curing techniques.