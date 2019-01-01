QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Capital (AMBKP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Capital (OTCEM: AMBKP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Capital's (AMBKP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Capital.

Q

What is the target price for American Capital (AMBKP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for American Capital (AMBKP)?

A

The stock price for American Capital (OTCEM: AMBKP) is $15.38 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 16:16:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Capital (AMBKP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 30, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is American Capital (OTCEM:AMBKP) reporting earnings?

A

American Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Capital (AMBKP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does American Capital (AMBKP) operate in?

A

American Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.