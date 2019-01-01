|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of American Bank (OTCPK: AMBK) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for American Bank.
There is no analysis for American Bank
The stock price for American Bank (OTCPK: AMBK) is $15.86 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:34:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 14, 2018.
American Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for American Bank.
American Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.