Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
American Bank Inc is a United States-based holding company for American Bank. The bank offers deposit and loan products for consumer, business, institutional and governmental customers, including interest-bearing checking, money market accounts, and retirement accounts. It generates revenue from interest and dividend income on loans and investments.

American Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Bank (AMBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Bank (OTCPK: AMBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Bank's (AMBK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Bank.

Q

What is the target price for American Bank (AMBK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for American Bank (AMBK)?

A

The stock price for American Bank (OTCPK: AMBK) is $15.86 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:34:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Bank (AMBK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 14, 2018.

Q

When is American Bank (OTCPK:AMBK) reporting earnings?

A

American Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Bank (AMBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does American Bank (AMBK) operate in?

A

American Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.