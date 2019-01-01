Ambea AB is a provider of care in Sweden focused on disabled and elderly residential care in its own management units. The company's segment includes Nytida, Vardaga, Stendi, Altiden, and Klara. The Vardaga segment provides elderly care. The Nytida segment offers disability care. The Stendi segment comprises support for children and young people, personal assistance, residential care facilities, elderly care, and home care in Norway. The Altiden segment comprises operations in elderly care and home care; The Klara segment engages in staffing such as temporary doctors, nurses and other care workers.