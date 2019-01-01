QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.58
Shares
174.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Alony-Hetz Properties & Investments Ltd is a real estate company that owns and operates commercial properties in Israel and overseas. Its strategy is to manage a large and diversified property portfolio in developing areas and mature markets. The company also purchases and develops real estate to support its rental operations. The type of real estate it manages includes office buildings, commercial centers, supermarkets, central business stations, and industrial parks. The company's largest property investments are based in Israel, followed by the United States, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and other regions. It also develops and maintains renewable energy installations in Israel and Poland.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alony-Hetz Props & Inv Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alony-Hetz Props & Inv (ALZPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alony-Hetz Props & Inv (OTCPK: ALZPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alony-Hetz Props & Inv's (ALZPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alony-Hetz Props & Inv.

Q

What is the target price for Alony-Hetz Props & Inv (ALZPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alony-Hetz Props & Inv

Q

Current Stock Price for Alony-Hetz Props & Inv (ALZPF)?

A

The stock price for Alony-Hetz Props & Inv (OTCPK: ALZPF) is $10.7693 last updated Mon Jul 06 2020 13:44:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alony-Hetz Props & Inv (ALZPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alony-Hetz Props & Inv.

Q

When is Alony-Hetz Props & Inv (OTCPK:ALZPF) reporting earnings?

A

Alony-Hetz Props & Inv does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alony-Hetz Props & Inv (ALZPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alony-Hetz Props & Inv.

Q

What sector and industry does Alony-Hetz Props & Inv (ALZPF) operate in?

A

Alony-Hetz Props & Inv is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.