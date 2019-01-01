Alony-Hetz Properties & Investments Ltd is a real estate company that owns and operates commercial properties in Israel and overseas. Its strategy is to manage a large and diversified property portfolio in developing areas and mature markets. The company also purchases and develops real estate to support its rental operations. The type of real estate it manages includes office buildings, commercial centers, supermarkets, central business stations, and industrial parks. The company's largest property investments are based in Israel, followed by the United States, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and other regions. It also develops and maintains renewable energy installations in Israel and Poland.