QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
27.64 - 27.64
Mkt Cap
281.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
9.33
EPS
0.46
Shares
10.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
AlzChem Group AG is an international chemical company. Its reportable segments are Specialty Chemicals, Basics and Intermediates, and Other and Holdings. The specialty chemicals segment focuses on the production and distribution of high-quality growth products, and the basics and intermediates segment covers the production of basic and intermediate products. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Specialty Chemical segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AlzChem Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AlzChem Group (ALZCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AlzChem Group (OTCPK: ALZCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AlzChem Group's (ALZCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AlzChem Group.

Q

What is the target price for AlzChem Group (ALZCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AlzChem Group

Q

Current Stock Price for AlzChem Group (ALZCF)?

A

The stock price for AlzChem Group (OTCPK: ALZCF) is $27.64 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 15:21:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AlzChem Group (ALZCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AlzChem Group.

Q

When is AlzChem Group (OTCPK:ALZCF) reporting earnings?

A

AlzChem Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AlzChem Group (ALZCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AlzChem Group.

Q

What sector and industry does AlzChem Group (ALZCF) operate in?

A

AlzChem Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.