There is no Press for this Ticker
Alviva Holdings Ltd provides information technology and communication technology. The company's operating segment includes Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Distribution; Services and Solutions; Financial Services and Central Group Services. It generates maximum revenue from the ICT Distribution segment. ICT Distribution segment which imports ICT hardware and software and sells it into the sub-Saharan African markets. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from South Africa.

Alviva Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alviva Holdings (ALVNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alviva Holdings (OTCPK: ALVNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alviva Holdings's (ALVNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alviva Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Alviva Holdings (ALVNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alviva Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Alviva Holdings (ALVNF)?

A

The stock price for Alviva Holdings (OTCPK: ALVNF) is $1.077346 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 15:40:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alviva Holdings (ALVNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alviva Holdings.

Q

When is Alviva Holdings (OTCPK:ALVNF) reporting earnings?

A

Alviva Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alviva Holdings (ALVNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alviva Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Alviva Holdings (ALVNF) operate in?

A

Alviva Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.