Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/44.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
1.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
145.6M
Outstanding
Alturas Minerals Corp, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration of mineral projects in Peru. Its exploration strategy is focused on the discovery of copper-gold porphyry/skarn deposits and large epithermal gold mineralized deposits. Its projects include Huajoto and Pampa Colorada.

see more
Alturas Minerals Questions & Anwsers

How do I buy Alturas Minerals (ALTSF) stock?

You can purchase shares of Alturas Minerals (OTCPK: ALTSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Alturas Minerals's (ALTSF) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Alturas Minerals.

What is the target price for Alturas Minerals (ALTSF) stock?

There is no analysis for Alturas Minerals

Current Stock Price for Alturas Minerals (ALTSF)?

The stock price for Alturas Minerals (OTCPK: ALTSF) is $0.0076 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 17:01:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Alturas Minerals (ALTSF) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Alturas Minerals.

When is Alturas Minerals (OTCPK:ALTSF) reporting earnings?

Alturas Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Alturas Minerals (ALTSF) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Alturas Minerals.

What sector and industry does Alturas Minerals (ALTSF) operate in?

Alturas Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.