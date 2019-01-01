QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 5
Mkt Cap
54.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
44.5M
Outstanding
Balincan International Inc, formerly BKG International Ltd is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

Balincan International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Balincan International (ALTB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Balincan International (OTCPK: ALTB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Balincan International's (ALTB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Balincan International.

Q

What is the target price for Balincan International (ALTB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Balincan International

Q

Current Stock Price for Balincan International (ALTB)?

A

The stock price for Balincan International (OTCPK: ALTB) is $1.22 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 17:45:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Balincan International (ALTB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Balincan International.

Q

When is Balincan International (OTCPK:ALTB) reporting earnings?

A

Balincan International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Balincan International (ALTB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Balincan International.

Q

What sector and industry does Balincan International (ALTB) operate in?

A

Balincan International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.