There is no Press for this Ticker
alstria office REIT-AG is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, management, refurbishment, and sale of office properties throughout Germany. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio is dispersed between the German regions of Rhine-Ruhr, Hamburg, Rhine-Main, and Stuttgart. The company derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from the leasing of its properties. alstria's largest tenants in terms of annual rental revenue include a variety of local government, automotive, telecommunications, and insurance entities. The company focuses on a small number of large tenants that account for the majority of its rental income.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

alstria office REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy alstria office REIT (ALSRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of alstria office REIT (OTCGM: ALSRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are alstria office REIT's (ALSRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for alstria office REIT.

Q

What is the target price for alstria office REIT (ALSRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for alstria office REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for alstria office REIT (ALSRF)?

A

The stock price for alstria office REIT (OTCGM: ALSRF) is $22.0004 last updated Thu Dec 09 2021 16:39:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does alstria office REIT (ALSRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for alstria office REIT.

Q

When is alstria office REIT (OTCGM:ALSRF) reporting earnings?

A

alstria office REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is alstria office REIT (ALSRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for alstria office REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does alstria office REIT (ALSRF) operate in?

A

alstria office REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.