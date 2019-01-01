Alseres Pharmaceuticals Inc is a US-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products for disorders in the central nervous system. The company's lead product candidate is Altropane, a proprietary molecular imaging agent which is used to diagnose Parkinson's disease and dementia. Further, it is focused on entering into partnerships to ensure development and commercialization of its product. Geographically the firm carries out its business through the region of United States.