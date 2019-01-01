Alerion CleanPower engages in the production of electricity through wind power. The company core business is in the production of electrical energy from renewable sources, through a portfolio of diversified plants in the solar, biomass and wind sectors. The company operates wind farms in Krupen, Bulgary and Agrigento, Licodia, Callari, Ordona, Lacedonia, Ciorlano, Albanella, Castel di Lucio, San Martino in Pensilis, and San Marco in Lamis in Italy.