|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Alabama Power (OTCPK: ALPVN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Alabama Power.
There is no analysis for Alabama Power
The stock price for Alabama Power (OTCPK: ALPVN) is $102 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 16:45:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.
Alabama Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Alabama Power.
Alabama Power is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.