Alpek SA manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals, plastics, and chemical-based products. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on the product type. The Polyester segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells polyester fibers, terephthalic acid, and polyethylene terephthalate, which is used in food and beverage packaging. The plastics and chemicals segment sells polypropylene, Styrofoam, and specialty chemicals. This segment's customers include consumer goods, food and beverage packaging, automotive, agriculture, oil and gas, and pharmaceutical industries. The majority of revenue comes from North America.