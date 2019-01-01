QQQ
Alpek SA manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals, plastics, and chemical-based products. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on the product type. The Polyester segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells polyester fibers, terephthalic acid, and polyethylene terephthalate, which is used in food and beverage packaging. The plastics and chemicals segment sells polypropylene, Styrofoam, and specialty chemicals. This segment's customers include consumer goods, food and beverage packaging, automotive, agriculture, oil and gas, and pharmaceutical industries. The majority of revenue comes from North America.

Alpek Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alpek (ALPKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alpek (OTCGM: ALPKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alpek's (ALPKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alpek.

Q

What is the target price for Alpek (ALPKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alpek

Q

Current Stock Price for Alpek (ALPKF)?

A

The stock price for Alpek (OTCGM: ALPKF) is $1.0273 last updated Wed Dec 01 2021 19:39:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alpek (ALPKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alpek.

Q

When is Alpek (OTCGM:ALPKF) reporting earnings?

A

Alpek does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alpek (ALPKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alpek.

Q

What sector and industry does Alpek (ALPKF) operate in?

A

Alpek is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.