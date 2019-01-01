QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/27.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
17.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
431.9M
Outstanding
Alpha Growth PLC is a financial advisory company that engages in the provision of advice and consultancy services to institutional existing and prospective holders of Senior Life Settlements (SLS). It offers advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to existing and prospective holders of SLS Assets, mainly through acquisition strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services. The company provides advisory services to the SPV's and the corporate finance adviser engaged for the bond issue and acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

Alpha Growth Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alpha Growth (ALPGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alpha Growth (OTCQB: ALPGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alpha Growth's (ALPGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alpha Growth.

Q

What is the target price for Alpha Growth (ALPGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alpha Growth

Q

Current Stock Price for Alpha Growth (ALPGF)?

A

The stock price for Alpha Growth (OTCQB: ALPGF) is $0.04 last updated Mon Dec 06 2021 15:51:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alpha Growth (ALPGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alpha Growth.

Q

When is Alpha Growth (OTCQB:ALPGF) reporting earnings?

A

Alpha Growth does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alpha Growth (ALPGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alpha Growth.

Q

What sector and industry does Alpha Growth (ALPGF) operate in?

A

Alpha Growth is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.