There is no Press for this Ticker
Alpha Investment Inc provides capital directly to borrowers seeking financing for commercial real estate properties either for refinancing or acquisitions. The firm's loan offerings encompass originating performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt. The firm invests in the financing of core real estate assets that include office buildings, multi-family residences, shopping centers, and hospitality, plus ground up entitled land developments.

Alpha Investment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alpha Investment (ALPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alpha Investment (OTCPK: ALPC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alpha Investment's (ALPC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alpha Investment.

Q

What is the target price for Alpha Investment (ALPC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alpha Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Alpha Investment (ALPC)?

A

The stock price for Alpha Investment (OTCPK: ALPC) is $20 last updated Mon Dec 09 2019 19:48:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alpha Investment (ALPC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alpha Investment.

Q

When is Alpha Investment (OTCPK:ALPC) reporting earnings?

A

Alpha Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alpha Investment (ALPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alpha Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Alpha Investment (ALPC) operate in?

A

Alpha Investment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.