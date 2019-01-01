QQQ
Mediclinic International PLC is a UK based international private healthcare group. It is engaged in offering acute care, specialist-orientated and multi-disciplinary healthcare services, by operating many hospitals and clinics. The geographic operating segments of the company are Mediclinic Southern Africa, Mediclinic Switzerland, and Mediclinic Middle East. It derives the majority of the revenue from the Switzerland segment. The other non-operating segments of the company are the United Kingdom and Corporate. The group's operations are carried out under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand.

Mediclinic International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Mediclinic International (ALNRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mediclinic International (OTCEM: ALNRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mediclinic International's (ALNRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mediclinic International.

Q

What is the target price for Mediclinic International (ALNRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mediclinic International

Q

Current Stock Price for Mediclinic International (ALNRF)?

A

The stock price for Mediclinic International (OTCEM: ALNRF) is $4.6544 last updated Fri May 28 2021 14:18:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mediclinic International (ALNRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mediclinic International.

Q

When is Mediclinic International (OTCEM:ALNRF) reporting earnings?

A

Mediclinic International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mediclinic International (ALNRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mediclinic International.

Q

What sector and industry does Mediclinic International (ALNRF) operate in?

A

Mediclinic International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.