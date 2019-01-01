Altium Ltd is an Australian-based company engaged in the development and sales of computer software for the design of electronic products. Its products are Altium designer software licenses, Altium designer subscriptions, TASKING software licenses, TASKING maintenance, service revenue, service advertising and other. Altium designer offers native 3D PCB computer-aided design. Its segments are Board and Systems, which is the major revenue driver for the company, Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems, Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery business and Corporate.