Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.3/1.21%
52 Wk
18.72 - 32.11
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
94.77
Open
-
P/E
78.72
Shares
131.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 7:55AM
Altium Ltd is an Australian-based company engaged in the development and sales of computer software for the design of electronic products. Its products are Altium designer software licenses, Altium designer subscriptions, TASKING software licenses, TASKING maintenance, service revenue, service advertising and other. Altium designer offers native 3D PCB computer-aided design. Its segments are Board and Systems, which is the major revenue driver for the company, Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems, Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery business and Corporate.

Altium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Altium (ALMFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Altium (OTCPK: ALMFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Altium's (ALMFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Altium.

Q

What is the target price for Altium (ALMFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Altium

Q

Current Stock Price for Altium (ALMFF)?

A

The stock price for Altium (OTCPK: ALMFF) is $24.86 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:07:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Altium (ALMFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Altium.

Q

When is Altium (OTCPK:ALMFF) reporting earnings?

A

Altium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Altium (ALMFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Altium.

Q

What sector and industry does Altium (ALMFF) operate in?

A

Altium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.