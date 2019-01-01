QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Alimco Financial Corp is an US based company focuses on business financing solutions. it is a diversified, national asset manager and alternative finance company that invests capital opportunistically into small businesses.


Alimco Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alimco Financial (ALMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alimco Financial (OTCEM: ALMC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alimco Financial's (ALMC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alimco Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Alimco Financial (ALMC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alimco Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Alimco Financial (ALMC)?

A

The stock price for Alimco Financial (OTCEM: ALMC) is $7 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 14:37:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alimco Financial (ALMC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alimco Financial.

Q

When is Alimco Financial (OTCEM:ALMC) reporting earnings?

A

Alimco Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alimco Financial (ALMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alimco Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Alimco Financial (ALMC) operate in?

A

Alimco Financial is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.