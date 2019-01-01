QQQ
Allied Minds PLC is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides and sells life sciences and information technology products and services. It operates in three segments namely Early stage, Later stage, and Minority holdings companies. The company derives the maximum revenue from the Minority holdings segment. Its portfolio comprises of semiconductors, wireless connectivity, and space-based analytics, medical devices, and molecular compounds.

Allied Minds Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Allied Minds (ALLWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Allied Minds (OTCPK: ALLWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Allied Minds's (ALLWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Allied Minds.

Q

What is the target price for Allied Minds (ALLWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Allied Minds

Q

Current Stock Price for Allied Minds (ALLWF)?

A

The stock price for Allied Minds (OTCPK: ALLWF) is $0.235 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 15:20:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Allied Minds (ALLWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Allied Minds.

Q

When is Allied Minds (OTCPK:ALLWF) reporting earnings?

A

Allied Minds does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Allied Minds (ALLWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Allied Minds.

Q

What sector and industry does Allied Minds (ALLWF) operate in?

A

Allied Minds is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.