QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
87.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
229.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
AroCell AB is working in the area of cancer diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes markers for the determination of cell growth and apoptosis, clinically useful for prognosis, monitoring, and follow-up of cancer patients in Sweden.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AroCell Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AroCell (ALLPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AroCell (OTCEM: ALLPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AroCell's (ALLPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AroCell.

Q

What is the target price for AroCell (ALLPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AroCell

Q

Current Stock Price for AroCell (ALLPF)?

A

The stock price for AroCell (OTCEM: ALLPF) is $0.38 last updated Wed Feb 17 2021 14:33:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AroCell (ALLPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AroCell.

Q

When is AroCell (OTCEM:ALLPF) reporting earnings?

A

AroCell does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AroCell (ALLPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AroCell.

Q

What sector and industry does AroCell (ALLPF) operate in?

A

AroCell is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.