There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Artificial Life Inc is a full-service mobile phone application software provider and a pioneer in broadband mobile technology, mobile games, interactive mobile TV, mobile business applications and m-commerce platforms.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Artificial Life Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Artificial Life (ALIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Artificial Life (OTCEM: ALIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Artificial Life's (ALIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Artificial Life.

Q

What is the target price for Artificial Life (ALIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Artificial Life

Q

Current Stock Price for Artificial Life (ALIF)?

A

The stock price for Artificial Life (OTCEM: ALIF) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:30:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Artificial Life (ALIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Artificial Life.

Q

When is Artificial Life (OTCEM:ALIF) reporting earnings?

A

Artificial Life does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Artificial Life (ALIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Artificial Life.

Q

What sector and industry does Artificial Life (ALIF) operate in?

A

Artificial Life is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.