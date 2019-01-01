Alco Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes AV products and Notebook products. It generates maximum revenue from the AV products segment. The AV products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of consumer electronic products, including audio, video, and tablet products. Its Notebook products segment is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of commercial notebook and personal computer products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Asia; Europe, and Other Countries.