Alliance Global Group Inc is a Philippine business conglomerate that operates four business segments: Megaworld, Travellers, GADC, and Emperador. Megaworld includes the development of real estate, integrated resorts, leasing of properties, and hotel operations. Emperador consists of the manufacturing and distribution of distilled spirits and glass containers. The other segments offer tourism-related entertainment, hospitality, and leisure activities, as well as the operation of McDonald's restaurants in the Philippines.