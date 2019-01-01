QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
Alliance Global Group Inc is a Philippine business conglomerate that operates four business segments: Megaworld, Travellers, GADC, and Emperador. Megaworld includes the development of real estate, integrated resorts, leasing of properties, and hotel operations. Emperador consists of the manufacturing and distribution of distilled spirits and glass containers. The other segments offer tourism-related entertainment, hospitality, and leisure activities, as well as the operation of McDonald's restaurants in the Philippines.

Alliance Global Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alliance Global Group (ALGGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alliance Global Group (OTCPK: ALGGY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alliance Global Group's (ALGGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alliance Global Group.

Q

What is the target price for Alliance Global Group (ALGGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alliance Global Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Alliance Global Group (ALGGY)?

A

The stock price for Alliance Global Group (OTCPK: ALGGY) is $11.945 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 19:29:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alliance Global Group (ALGGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alliance Global Group.

Q

When is Alliance Global Group (OTCPK:ALGGY) reporting earnings?

A

Alliance Global Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alliance Global Group (ALGGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alliance Global Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Alliance Global Group (ALGGY) operate in?

A

Alliance Global Group is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.