Alfresa Holdings Corp is a holding company engaged in the distribution of drugs. The company is in the Ethical Pharmaceuticals Wholesaling Business, the Self-Medication Products Wholesaling Business, the Manufacturing Business, and the Medical-Related Business. It mainly provides distributes diagnostic reagents and medical devices/equipment, health foods, supplements and other products to drug stores and pharmacies. The firm manufactures and markets high-quality active pharmaceutical ingredients, pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices.